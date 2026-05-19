Suburban mayors demand Bears stadium traffic study: 'Don't forget about this traffic'

The Brief Three northwest suburban mayors are urging a traffic study be completed before the state invests in any infrastructure around a potential Chicago Bears stadium. They've been writing to Governor JB Pritzker and legislative leaders to be part of the stadium discussions. Pritzker says traffic study discussions are between the Bears and the Village of Arlington Heights.



Some northwest suburban mayors want a seat at the table when it comes to a potential Chicago Bears stadium in Arlington Heights.

What we know:

Mayors from Schaumburg, Palatine, and Rolling Meadows are asking to be part of the planning when it comes to any infrastructure upgrades around the stadium.

Mayors Tom Dailly, Jim Schwantz, and Lara Sanoica wrote letters to Gov. JB Pritzker, Illinois Senate President Don Harmon and Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch on both April 2 and May 5 of this year saying they've been excluded from discussions and collaboration on planning infrastructure investments.

In a letter from April, it said: "Our main concern is that state decision makers are relying on the Chicago Bears Football Club to determine what infrastructure needs to be included. The team likely will focus on ‘range ring’ of 1 mile or less and we believe state leaders must see the larger picture, including improvements needed 2-3 miles from the stadium site."

The mayors pointed out they've been asking the Bears to complete a traffic study for four years, which was before the team closed on the purchase of the former Arlington Park Racetrack. It added: "no such study has been produced."

"They got to get something out there, they're running out of time, and something would've been great to have had months ago to allow some further conversation, but that's not Springfield way," said Dailly. "Springfield way is, you know, let's wait until the last week and we'll pass something and I don't think that's a good way of doing business, but that's the way it's going to be."

The Illinois legislative session ends at the end of May, and there are still questions about whether state lawmakers will pass the "megaprojects" bill. The legislation would give companies like the Bears the ability to negotiate an annual payment to the local taxing bodies, instead of paying property taxes. The bill also freezes a company's property tax assessment for up to 40 years. The mayors would like to speak with state lawmakers and the Bears about traffic concerns since it directly impacts them.

"Don't forget about this traffic, it is a very serious thing. We can't just go ahead and put together whatever and say we got a package and it's going to work, and the Bears are going to come here and, oops, what are we going to do with 60,000 vehicles?" said Dailly.

Schaumburg's mayor described the I-90 interchange with Route 53 as a "nightmare for decades," and said it gets backed up and creates a traffic mess.

"Here is a perfect opportunity for some consideration to be put into that interchange and how it will flow with traffic because we know there will be people who will use I-90 and use Route 53 to get to and from that stadium," added Dailly.

Fox Chicago also heard from Pritzker about the mayors' concerns with no traffic study completed before the legislative session ends. Pritzker said state lawmakers are not part of that discussion but said it's between the Bears and Arlington Heights. The governor denies any infrastructure improvements to the northwest suburbs are not a "giveaway to the Bears."

"Certainly, some of this is an incentive for the Bears and is relevant only to a stadium, but also much of it is relevant to just having good traffic flow like we need everywhere," said Pritzker. "Building bridges, making sure we have roads that make sense for people, so they can get to the grocery store, get to the doctor's office get home at night safely."

The governor pointed out lawmakers passed an infrastructure bill "years ago" which he said gives them the ability to make those investments around a potential Bears stadium in Arlington Heights.

"We are focused very much on what's good for the taxpayers, when we're making decisions about whether or how we're going to incentivize the Bears to stay," said Pritzker. "We have a deal on the table with the Bears that works for the Bears and works for the taxpayers, we'll see whether the Senate will be able to pass something. I think they will that will work, and then we'll be able to send it to the House also for approval."

The other side:

Fox Chicago reached out to the Chicago Bears for comment about the traffic study, as well as the NFL owners meeting in Orlando Tuesday.

The Bears gave no comment.

However on Monday, the Bears confirmed one of the topics at the meeting would be the future home stadium. The team made it clear that only sites in Arlington Heights and Hammond, Indiana, are being considered. We also asked the Bears if they're asking for more money from the NFL as part of the league's G5 loan program, which helps teams build new stadiums. The Bears gave no comment.

Weeks ago, Fox Chicago spoke with House Speaker Pro Tempore, and author of the "megaprojects" bill, State Rep. Kam Buckner (D-Chicago).

"I would hope they’re (the Bears) asking the NFL for a bit more money in the G5 loan program so they can put more skin in the game," said Buckner.

What's next:

Fox Chicago has reached out several times to Illinois Senate leadership for interviews and comments about the "megaprojects" bill and if they have the votes to pass it before session is over.

We're still waiting to hear back from them.