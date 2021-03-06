Beer company giving away ‘ice shanty,’ year of free beer

A brewing company in Wisconsin is trying to bring a bit of summer to the remaining winter months with a new promotion.

Leinenkugel’s -- a Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin-based beer company -- is giving away a $50,000 tiny home inspired by a classic ice fishing hut, but with a summery twist based on its popular Summer Shandy beer.

The "Summer Shandy Ice Shanty" will come with light therapy lamps, a grill, "classic lake house decor" and a year of free Summer Shandy -- or at least $500 to buy a year of Summer Shandy, according to a Facebook post from the brewery.

The house will also have a furnace, holes for fishing, an audio system and Leinenkugel’s swag, the promotion rules said.

In part, the contest is a way to make sure its fans know how to pronounce the name of their popular beer.

"It's pronounced Summer Shandy, with a ‘d;’ not shanty with a ‘t,’" the company told Fox News.

Though Leinenkugel’s is based in Wisconsin, the contest is open to residents of all 50 states and Washington, D.C. According to the promotion rules, the company will deliver the pre-built ice shanty to the winner.

To enter, fans have to email their "favorite Leinie’s beer that makes anytime feel like summertime" before March 11 to SummerShandyIceShanty@promo.leinie.com, the company told Fox News in a statement.

Last month, Leinenkugel’s -- which is owned by Molson Coors -- said that sales of its Summer Shandy were "surging," despite the cold weather. In fact, the drink’s sales were up 78%.

