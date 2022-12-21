Bell ringing held to honor fallen Chicago firefighter Mashawn Plummer one year after his death

It was a day of remembrance Wednesday on Chicago’s Northwest Side.

A ceremonial bell ringing was held in memory of fallen firefighter and EMT Mashawn Plummer — marking one year since his death.

Plummer died while battling a Northwest Side fire that also killed another man and badly injured two others.

"I just can't believe that we're at the year mark already. I'm just so grateful that he got a chance to live part of his dream," said Plummer's wife.

Family members and colleagues say Plummer died doing what he loved. They encouraged anyone who is struggling with loss this holiday season to reach out to those around them for support.