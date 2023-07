article

Chicago police are searching for a young woman who was reported missing from Uptown Thursday afternoon.

Bella Hernandez, 19, was last seen in the 4600 block of North Winthrop Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

She is Hispanic with short brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-5 and weighs roughly 200 pounds.

If located, contact Special Victims Detectives at 312-744-8266.