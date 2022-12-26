Bellwood boil order lifted after water main breaks

A boil order in west suburban Bellwood was lifted late Tuesday afternoon after water service was restored to village residents on Monday.

Two water main breaks impacted the village's water tower system over the weekend amid freezing weather.

The village issued a boil order on the morning of Christmas Eve as crews worked to restore service.

As a precaution, residents were told to boil all water for at least five minutes before use. Water that was used for bathing did not need to be boiled, officials said.