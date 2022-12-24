Boil order issued for entire village of Bellwood after water main break

The Village of Bellwood is experiencing a water main break that officials estimate is impacting at least half of the entire west suburban town.

Crews currently are searching for the source of the break, which likely was caused by the extreme cold.

Until further notice, as a precaution all residents – including those with water service – should boil all water before use. The order means that all water that is used for drinking or cooking needs to be boiled before using. Water used for bathing does not need to be boiled.

Village officials will share real-time updates as needed as the search continues and repairs begin.