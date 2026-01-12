White Castle brings back Valentine’s Day ‘Love Castle’ tradition

The Brief White Castle is bringing back its Valentine’s Day "Love Castle" dining experience in 2026. Reservations opened today at more than 300 locations nationwide. The event features sit-down service and themed decor on Feb. 14.



White Castle is bringing back its long-running Valentine’s Day tradition this year, transforming participating restaurants into "Love Castles" for one night only.

What we know:

The slider-slinging fast-food chain announced that reservations are now open for the Feb. 14 event, which will be held at more than 300 locations nationwide. Guests can book tables through OpenTable for dining times between 4 and 9 p.m.

The annual celebration began in 1991 as an unconventional way to mark Valentine’s Day and has since become a signature event for the company. On the holiday, White Castle locations participating in the promotion offer a sit-down dining experience with hostess seating, tableside service and Valentine’s Day-themed decor.

Company officials say the event has grown into a tradition for couples, families and friends who return year after year. Tens of thousands of customers take part annually, according to White Castle.

What they're saying:

"Valentine’s Day at White Castle has always been about bringing people together in a fun, welcoming and memorable way," Jamie Richardson, the company’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement. "For 35 years, our team members have made this night special by creating an experience that feels thoughtful, joyful and unmistakably White Castle."