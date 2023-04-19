Cook County man charged with battering 3 elderly victims in suburb

A 42-year-old man is accused of assaulting three elderly victims in a Chicago suburb on Tuesday.

Around 10:30 a.m., Westmont police responded to an apartment building at 300 W. 60th Street for a report of an unprovoked battery and multiple victims.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located three victims – all over the age of 65 – who sustained non-life threatening injuries due to an assault. They were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The suspect — identified as Tyrone Price of west suburban Bellwood — was taken into custody, police said. He's been charged with three counts of aggravated battery and one count of battery.

Price was taken to the DuPage County Sheriff's Office while he awaits a bond hearing, police said.

No further information was immediately available.