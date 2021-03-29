Belmont Central car thief detained by citizens until officers arrive: police

A person who allegedly stole a delivery driver’s car Monday in Belmont Central was detained by citizens until they were taken into custody by police.

About 12:45 p.m., someone got into the driver’s 2009 Honda CRV which was parked in the 2400 block of North Meade Avenue while he was delivering food nearby, Chicago police said.

The delivery driver had his keys with him but there was a spare set in the car and the thief drove off with the Honda, police said.

The thief crashed into two parked vehicles in the 6200 block of West Palmer Street, where she was detained by citizens until officers arrived and took her into custody, police said.

Charges are pending.