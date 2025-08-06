Man, 63, dies after being pulled from water near Belmont Harbor

The Brief A 63-year-old man was pulled from Lake Michigan and pronounced dead Wednesday morning near Belmont Harbor on Chicago's North Side. Chicago police have launched a death investigation.



What we know:

A Chicago police marine unit recovered the man around 9:35 a.m. from the water in the 3500 block of North Belmont Harbor Drive, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Area Three detectives have launched a death investigation.

What we don't know:

The victim has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office. Authorities have not said how the man ended up in the water.