Man, 63, dies after being pulled from water near Belmont Harbor
CHICAGO - A 63-year-old man died he was was pulled from Lake Michigan Wednesday morning on Chicago's North Side.
What we know:
A Chicago police marine unit recovered the man around 9:35 a.m. from the water in the 3500 block of North Belmont Harbor Drive, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Area Three detectives have launched a death investigation.
What we don't know:
The victim has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office. Authorities have not said how the man ended up in the water.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.