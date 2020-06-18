Beloved Field Museum researcher dies from complications of COVID-19

The community is mourning the loss of a beloved Field Museum researcher who died from complications of COVID-19.

Lynika Strozier was only 35-years-old when her life was cut short by the virus. However, her legacy will live on.

“A loss to the museum, and the city of Chicago, and to all who knew her,” said Erica Zahnle.

Colleague Zahnle remembers Strozier as a hard worker with gumption, determination, and character.

“She made an impact on you,” Zahnle said.

The two worked together at the Field Museum for 11 years.

“Lynika had perseverance, and I don’t think while I knew her I understood how deeply it went,” Zahnle said.

Strozier started at the museum as a summer intern in 2009 and worked as a researcher in the museum’s DNA lab.

“There’s a whole world that Lynika was exposed to and turned around and exposed that to the students that she was working with,” Zahnle said.

Strozier was an intern advisor, a mentor, and friend.

Zahnle also says her friend simultaneously completed two master’s degrees.

“And she was able to land a position at one of the city colleges teaching biology,” Zahnle said.

Strozier died on June 7 from complications of COVID-19.

“It was shocking to say the least. I think people are still stunned,” Zahnle said.

A GoFundMe page has already raised more than $51,000 to cover funeral costs, medical bills and establish a scholarship in Strozier’s honor. The family says it will support young black women with internship opportunities at science, technology, engineering and math institutions in Chicago.

Zahnle also says the museum is talking about ways to honor her memory.