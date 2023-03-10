Belvidere man vanishes after surveillance video shows him at O'Hare Airport

Police in a suburb of Rockford are asking for Chicago’s help in locating a man who hasn't been seen in nearly two weeks.

Anthony Thounsavath, 30, has been diagnosed with multiple mental health and cognitive challenges. His parents say on February 25th, he took a 60-mile taxi ride from his home in Belvidere, Illinois, to Chicago’s O’Hare Airport, hoping to hop a flight to Florida.

Surveillance footage shows him in Terminal 1, then Terminal 3, but TSA logs indicate he never actually got on a flight. He doesn't have a cell phone or credit card and police say his family's desperate to locate him.

"I can't sit here and fully state that I understand what the Thounsavath family is going through being that I've never gone through that myself," said Detective Dan Smaha of the Belvidere Police Department.

"We're at the point where any information is good information that we can get."

Thounsavath is 5-foot-8, 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray sweatpants, black framed glasses, and carrying a Nike backpack.

If you've seen him or know anything, you're asked to contact police.