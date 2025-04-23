Ben Affleck returns in 'The Accountant 2,' opening this week
CHICAGO - Nearly a decade after the original film was a massive success at the box office, "The Accountant 2" opens in theaters around Chicago this weekend.
What they're saying:
Ben Affleck returns as a dangerous math savant with a gun in the follow up to his 2016 action thriller — but told FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton that it's not the first film of his that he's been approached for a sequel.
"I did once meet with someone who asked me if we were going to do a sequel to 'Good Will Hunting,'" Affleck said, referring to his Oscar-winning 1997 drama. "I was like 'I don't know what that would be.' That did not feel like a thing that made sense to me.'"
Affleck did joke that he may have accidently made a sequel to one of his other hit blockbusters: the 1998 sci-fi action film "Armageddon."
"'Pearl Harbor' turned out to be kind of an 'Armageddon' sequel," Affleck joked. "It wasn't intended to be that, but then halfway through I thought 'Is this just 'Armageddon' in World War II?'"
Affleck can be seen in "The Accountant 2," opening in theaters around Chicago on Thursday.
The Source: The information in this report came from an interview with Ben Affleck on his upcoming film "The Accountant 2".