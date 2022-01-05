Ben Affleck talks new film 'The Tender Bar'

Academy Award winner Ben Affleck could add a Golden Globe to his awards mantle for his performance in the new drama "The Tender Bar," which starts streaming on Amazon Prime this Friday.

Affleck is nominated for "Best Supporting Actor" for his performance as Uncle Charlie, a wise and advice-giving mentor to his nephew.

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with Affleck about his performance and stepping into the role of a mentor – and, since 2022 marks the 25th anniversary of "Good Will Hunting," brought up the late, great Robin Williams, and how much of a mentor he was to him as a young actor.

"That’s a really nice question," Affleck said. "I loved Robin. He was the first person I really met or knew who was famous. We’d just written this movie and it was amazing that it got made and Robin Williams – who was probably the biggest star around at that time was in the movie and…he did so much for us by believing in us and doing that movie and also by how warm and lovely and kind he was and collaborative."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Affleck added "I just thought ‘If THIS guy can do it, be kind and collaborate and care about people and listen to them…I certainly can.’"

Advertisement

"The Tender Bar," directed by George Clooney, starts streaming on Amazon Prime on Friday.

