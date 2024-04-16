Ben & Jerry's free cone day is today

article

Temperatures are starting to warm in the spring, and if you are looking for ways to cool down, Ben & Jerry’s has a sweet deal available on Tuesday.

The Vermont-based ice cream titan is giving away free ice cream cones today at its stores from noon–8 p.m.

"Free Cone Day is being celebrated around the world and we’ll be giving away free ice cream. Every time you enjoy a scoop of Ben & Jerry's, you're showing us how much you care," the company posted on its website. "We love you too and Free Cone Day is our favorite way to show it!"

Customers can get one cone or cup each per visit and can return as many times as they want to get more ice cream on Tuesday, and there’s no catch with the special. You can stop by a store to grab the flavor of your choice.

Ben & Jerry’s launched its Free Cone Day event at U.S. stores in 1993, adding that by 2015, the company began giving away more than 1 million cones in a single day.

The free cone event returned in 2023 after a hiatus during the pandemic. You can find a Ben & Jerry’s shop near you by clicking here .

