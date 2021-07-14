Bensenville concert 'Music in the Park' begins Wednesday night

The Music in the Park concert series starts Wednesday night in northwest suburban Bensenville.

The free concert will run from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. beginning tonight through Aug. 25th.

The Moods, who will do a Motown revue, will take the stage first.

On the lineup for later dates include Kashmir, who will do The Led Zeppelin concert and Simply Elton, who will do The Elton John show.

For more concert information, visit the Village of Bensenville website.

