Berlin Nightclub employees strike for health care

A LGBTQ nightclub in Chicago's Lake View neighborhood was surrounded by community members standing with employees demanding health care Friday night.

Employees of Berlin Nightclub, located on the Belmont and Sheffield, authorized a strike on July 21.

UNITE HERE Local 1 represents workers at Berlin as well as employees for over 16,000 hospitality businesses in Chicago and Northwest Indiana.

The labor union says a majority of Berlin employees initiated the strike Friday night. Workers are asking for a contract that offers health care coverage.

UNITED HERE tweeted, "Berlin Nightclub's mission claims to have four core values of ‘care, compassion, creativity, and communication.’ We’re on strike because Berlin is not living up to that mission! We need a contract now!"

The union also said as an LGBTQ institution, Berlin has a responsibility to provide its workers health insurance.

Fox 32 News has reached out to Berlin Nightclub for comment.