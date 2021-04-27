Bernarda ‘Bernie’ Wong, Chinese community leader in Chicago, passes away

Bernarda "Bernie" Wong, who worked tirelessly for decades on behalf of Chicago's Chinese American community, passed away Monday night.

Wong founded the Chinese American Service League, which helps people in countless ways.

The group works with immigrants who are trying to become citizens, serves meals to seniors, and works with families who are new to the United States and trying to get their kids acclimated.

Wong grew up in Hong Kong and came to the United States to attend college.

She has been honored by President Barack Obama and just last week, was given the Chicago Mayor's Medal of Honor.

In a statement released Tuesday, Illinois Lieutenant Gov. Juliana Stratton called Wong "a trailblazer, a force of nature, a woman I so admired."

"Through the Chinese American Service League, Bernie worked to uplift Chinese American communities across Illinois and because of her leadership, CASL is the largest social service agency serving Asian Americans in the Midwest," Stratton said. "Now, in her honor, the work of justice and equity must continue to ensure that all people and communities have their needs met and are cared for just as Bernie worked for throughout her life."