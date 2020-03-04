Bernie Sanders coming to Grant Park for campaign rally

After suffering a series of shocking losses on Super Tuesday, Bernie Sanders hopes a big rally in Grant Park on March 7 will help to revive his campaign for president.

Unless Sanders turns things around, his reinvigorated rival, Joe Biden, could wrap up the Democratic nomination this month.

Sanders will likely echo attack ads aired in Chicago against Biden while in Grant Park. They use Biden’s own words about a failed compromise to reduce the national debt.

“When I argued if we should freeze federal spending, I meant social security as well,” said Biden, in one of the campaign ads. “I meant Medicare and Medicaid. I meant veteran benefits.”

Sanders promises much more, with the contest now moving to the industrial Midwest: Michigan and Missouri next week, Illinois and Ohio a week after that.

“Joe is going to have to explain to the people, and the union workers in the Midwest, why he supported disastrous trade agreements like NAFTA and PNTR with China,” said Sanders.

Biden's allies argue the new Sanders strategy won't work, because Democratic voters trust the former Vice President in this unusual political moment.

"People understand the moment we're in,” said Biden. “Donald Trump poses an existential threat to our standing in the world.”

As Biden was declared the winner Wednesday in Maine, bringing to 10 the states he won on Super Tuesday, billionaire media mogul Mike Bloomberg dropped his campaign, endorsing Biden.

Mayor Lightfoot said she's "working out the logistics" of announcing an endorsement before Illinois’s March 17 primary.

“It's also important in this time we also have somebody who can unify the country,” said Mayor Lightfoot.

That, of course, directly echoes Biden’s main selling point.