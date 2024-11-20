Berwyn man charged after police find 100+ videos of child porn

article

A Berwyn man was charged after an investigation turned up more than 100 videos of child pornography on his cellphone.

Cedric Partida-Gudino, 30, was arrested on Nov. 4 after investigators with the Cook County Sheriff's Department received a tip he had downloaded child pornography and saved it to his cloud storage account.

During an interview with investigators, Partida-Gudino confirmed the cellphone associated with the cloud storage account belonged to him, officials said.

A forensic analysis of Partida-Gudino's phone found over 100 videos of child porn with many of the victims under the age of 13, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Department.

On Monday, Partida-Gudino was charged with one count of possession of child pornography, a Class 2 felony.

After an initial court hearing Tuesday at the Maywood Courthouse, Partida-Gudino was ordered detained at Cook County Jail.