Berwyn man charged after leading two high-speed chases in one night: authorities

The Brief Armoni Flowers, 21, of Berwyn, was charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding police after allegedly leading officers on two high-speed chases reaching up to 100 mph early Wednesday. Flowers allegedly ran stop signs, fled two police stops, and eventually crashed near I-290 in Bellwood before being arrested after a brief foot chase. Authorities stressed the dangers of police pursuits, with DuPage County’s state’s attorney denying Flowers pretrial release; his next court date is Oct. 20.



A Berwyn man charged with leading police on two separate high-speed chases on Wednesday, according to authorities.

What we know:

Armoni Flowers, 21, of Berwyn, has been charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding police and multiple misdemeanors and petty traffic offenses including reckless driving.

Around 1:12 a.m., Aurora police initiated a traffic stop of a 2001 black Toyota Highlander. The driver, later identified as Flowers, had allegedly disobeyed two stop signs, one at Vaughn Road and Adams Way and the other at Vaighn Road and McCoy Drive. Flowers allegedly fled the scene after the officer approached the vehicle.

Flowers continued to flee police on northbound Eola Road, reaching speeds of 80 mph in a 40 mph-zone, before entering I-88 eastbound. Around 1:28 a.m., an Oak Brook police officer located the vehicle at I-88 and Route 83, traveling 75 mph. The officer activated his emergency lights to stop Flowers, but he accelerated and reached 100 mph eastbound on I-88 near the I-294 overpass. Next, police deployed stop sticks, and Flowers ultimately crashed near I-290 and 25th Street in Bellwood. Flowers allegedly attempted to flee on foot, climbed over a fence into a construction yard. He was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

Armoni Flowers

What they're saying:

"Public safety has always been, and remains the top priority of my office," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "The type of behavior alleged in this case poses an immediate threat not only to the driver, but also puts the police officers involved and motoring public at risk. Thankfully, no innocent motorists or bystanders were injured or worse as a result of Mr. Flowers’ alleged actions. The law is clear, if you hear sirens and see flashing lights behind you, you are required to pull over. Fleeing from the police is illegal and will only make matters worse.

"I've said it many times before, but it bears repeating, police pursuits are one of the most dangerous things we do in police work," Oak Brook Chief of Police Brian Strockis said. "We train vigilantly and utilize every tool possible to help mitigate those risks. It's also extremely dangerous for society to have no consequences for criminal actions. I'm grateful this offender was taken into custody, reminding him that there are easier places to commit a crime than Oak Brook and DuPage County."

What's next:

Flowers' next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 20.

A judge ruled that Flowers will remain in jail until then.