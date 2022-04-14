Berwyn man charged with shooting parents to death in Chicago apartment: prosecutors

article

A Berwyn man is facing charges in the murder of his parents Saturday in the Uptown neighborhood.

Ocie Banks Jr. was accused of fatally shooting his mother, Sheila Banks, and his father, Ocie Banks Sr., in the Wilson Yard senior apartments at 1032 W. Montrose Ave., officials said.

The couple was found shot to death Sunday evening in the bedroom of their third-floor apartment, officials said.

Prosecutors said during a bond hearing Thursday that Ocie Banks Jr. and his father went to Sheila's apartment around 8 p.m. April 8 to play cards. Ocie Banks Sr. and Sheila were separated but still on good terms, prosecutors said.

Surveillance video captured father and son enter Sheila's apartment where she and two others were inside.

Sheila was seen on surveillance video walking her two guests to the elevator around 3:06 a.m. before returning to her apartment, prosecutors said.

Three hours later, surveillance video showed Ocie Banks Jr. leave the apartment and then the building, according to prosecutors. Ocie Banks Jr. then returned to his residence in Berwyn, officials said.

Video showed that no one else left or entered the apartment until Sunday around 8 p.m. when police gained entry during a well-being check requested by other family members who had not been able to reach the couple.

Ocie Banks Sr. was lying face down on the bed with a gunshot wound to the forehead and his back. Sheila had a gunshot wound to the temple, prosecutors said.

Police did not find a weapon or fired shell casings in the apartment, prosecutors said.

Ocie Banks Jr. was arrested Tuesday in the 2400 block of West Belmont Avenue, police said.

He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

On Jan. 21, a federal grand jury indicted Ocie Banks Jr. in several armed robberies of suburban cellphone stores in late 2020 and early 2021. He was released on a $10,000 appearance bond.

A judge ordered Ocie Banks Jr. held on no bail.

Prosecutors said Ocie Banks Jr. had a history of domestic violence against his father, causing Sheila to kick him out of their home because of the abuse. Ocie Banks Sr. then decided to move out and live with his son in a Berwyn apartment, which was their residence at the time of the shooting.