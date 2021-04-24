Berwyn stabbing: Man charged with murder after fatally stabbing good Samaritan at grocery store

article

A 30-year-old man has been charged in the fatal stabbing of a good Samaritan who intervened after the man punched a 14-year-old girl and a cashier in the face at a grocery store in Berwyn.

Fernando Barrios faces a first-degree murder charge for fatally stabbing Humberto Guzman and an attempted murder charge for stabbing another good Samaritan, Kevin Landau.

Humberto Guzman | Good Samaritan killed at Berwyn grocery store

The incident unfolded around 10:15 a.m. on Friday at Valle’s Produce, located at 6323 W. Cermak Road.

Barrios angrily accused a 14-year-old girl of cutting in line to buy a bottle of water, Berwyn Police Chief Michael Cimaglia said.

However, Cimaglia says the girl was merely asking the cashier, her mother, how much the bottle cost.

Barrios then began swearing and punched the girl in her face, Cimaglia said. The girl’s mother intervened and was also punched in the face by the customer.

When Barrios tried to leave the store, a good Samaritan, Guzman, stepped in to stop him, authorities said.

Barrios took out a knife and allegedly stabbed him several times. Guzman was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead an hour later, Cimaglia said.

After stabbing Guzman, Barrios ran from the store and down an alley.

A second good Samaritan, Landau, confronted him and was stabbed in the torso. He was expected to be released from the hospital Friday.

Kevin Landau, stabbed by Barrios.

Officers then located Barrios in a backyard in the 2300 block of Cuyler Avenue and arrested him.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.