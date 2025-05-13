Chicago's Smoque BBQ named the best barbeque in Illinois, new ranking finds

The Brief Smoque BBQ was named the best barbeque in Illinois by lovefood.com. Located in the Old Irving Park neighborhood, the restaurant is known for its Texas-style brisket. Owner Barry Sorkin also recommends their St. Louis ribs, mac and cheese, and fresh-cut fries.



Smoque BBQ was named the best barbeque in Illinois, by a food review site. The restaurant, located in the Old Irving Park neighborhood, was part of lovefood.com's roundup of top BBQ spots for each state.

Known for being so rich it doesn't need sauce, the restaurant's Texas-style brisket is their most popular. Owner Barry Sorkin shared his belief that a BBQ sauce should compliment the meat, not overpower it.

"When we developed our sauces it was really about something that complimented the meat. BBQ can be overwhelming," Sorkin said. "To me the sauce should always be a supporting character and the meat should really shine."

Sorkin started his BBQ journey in his backyard. When he was frustrated at his corporate job, he found his new passion and a hole in Chicago's BBQ scene for Texas-style barbeque so he opened Smoque BBQ in late 2006.

What they're saying:

Sorkin recommends other standouts to newcomers, including their St. Louis ribs, mac and cheese and fresh-cut fries. To him, side dishes have just as important a place on the plate as the meats.

"It was sort of the paradigm at the time, that BBQ places would put a lot of energy into doing their meats really well but their sides were kind of throw-aways," Sorkin said. "We wanted to make sure that if we were putting something on the plate that it was an honest effort to make something special and great."

Sorkin said he feels honored to be included in lovefood.com's list.

"We always love to be the favorite and get the recognition, but I have to say there are so many BBQ places in Illinois and Chicago that I love and respect and candidly, I'm just happy to be in the conversation with any of them," Sorkin said.

The website's selections are based on user reviews, awards, and the team's first-hand experience.

Address and Hours:

3800 N. Pulaski, Chicago, IL 60641

Tue – Thu: 11am – 8pm

Fri – Sat: 11am – 9pm

Sunday: 11am – 8pm

Closed on Mondays