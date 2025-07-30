Pair of Illinois hospitals land on list of nation's best
CHICAGO - Two Illinois hospitals rank among the best in the country.
What we know:
The rankings from U.S. News & World Report said Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Rush University Medical Center are among the top 20 hospitals nationwide.
Northwestern Hospital was ranked as the best in Illinois and 11th nationally in adult specialties. The report highlighted the hospital's "high performing" rating in 22 adult procedures and positions.
Rush University Medical Center was the second-ranked hospital in Illinois, ranking nationally in the top 5 in Neurology & Neurosurgery and Orthopedics, according to U.S. News.
The greater Chicago area notched 21 local hospitals on the list of Best Regional Hospitals, trailing only New York City and Los Angeles in terms of the best metropolitan hospitals.
U.S. News 2025-2026 Best Hospitals Honor Roll
The rankings:
Here are the top 20 medical centers listed in alphabetical order:
- AdventHealth Orlando
- Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hackensack University Medical Center at Hackensack Meridian Health, Hackensack, New Jersey
- Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian, Philadelphia
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore
- Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston
- Mayo Clinic-Arizona, Phoenix
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester, Minnesota
- Mount Sinai Hospital, New York City
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell, New York City
- Northwestern Medicine-Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago
- NYU Langone Hospitals, New York City
- Rush University Medical Center, Chicago
- Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital, Palo Alto, California
- UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles
- UCSF Health-UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco
- University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor
Ranking methodology
How it works:
U.S. News creates its annual Best Hospitals Honor Roll by combining detailed data analysis and expert opinions.
For 12 of the 15 medical specialties, hospitals are ranked mainly on hard data, like survival rates for serious conditions and how often patients can return home rather than needing further care. The remaining three specialties—Ophthalmology, Psychiatry and Rheumatology—are ranked based on nationwide surveys of thousands of doctors who name where they’d send their sickest patients.
The hospitals that end up on the Honor Roll are those that score the highest overall and earn the most "High Performing" ratings across many procedures and conditions, highlighting exceptional, broad-based care rather than excellence in just one area.
Best Regional Hospitals in Illinois
- 1. Northwestern Medicine-Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago, IL | Ranked #1 in Chicago
- 1. Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, IL | Ranked #1 in Chicago
- 3. University of Chicago Medical Center, Chicago, IL | Ranked #3 in Chicago
- 4. Advocate Christ Medical Center, Oak Lawn, IL | Ranked #4 in Chicago
- 5. Endeavor Health NorthShore Hospitals, Evanston, IL | Ranked #5 in Chicago
- 6. Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Park Ridge, IL | Ranked #6 in Chicago
- 7. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Winfield, IL | Ranked #7 in Chicago
- 8. Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, Lake Forest, IL | Ranked #8 in Chicago
- 9. Endeavor Health Edward Hospital, Naperville, IL | Ranked #9 in Chicago
- 10. Northwestern Medicine-McHenry, Huntley, Woodstock Hospitals, McHenry, IL | Ranked #10 in Chicago
- 11. Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL
- 11. Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Barrington, IL | Ranked #11 in Chicago
- 11. Endeavor Health Elmhurst Hospital, Elmhurst, IL | Ranked #11 in Chicago
- 14. OSF Healthcare St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, IL
- 15. Loyola University Medical Center, Maywood, IL | Ranked #14 in Chicago
- 15. Ascension Alexian Brothers Hospital, Elk Grove Village, IL | Ranked #14 in Chicago
- 17. Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital, Palos Heights, IL | Ranked #16 in Chicago
- 17. Advocate Trinity Hospital, Chicago, IL | Ranked #16 in Chicago
- 17. Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Downers Grove, IL | Ranked #16 in Chicago
- 17. Advocate Condell Medical Center, Libertyville, IL | Ranked #16 in Chicago
- 21. Springfield Memorial Hospital, Springfield, IL
- 21. Silver Cross Hospital, New Lenox, IL | Ranked #20 in Chicago
- 21. UChicago Medicine AdventHealth La Grange, La Grange, IL | Ranked #20 in Chicago
The Source: The information in this article came from the U.S. News & World Report.