Pair of Illinois hospitals land on list of nation's best

The Brief Two Illinois hospitals made the U.S. News & World Report’s list of the top 20 hospitals nationwide. Northwestern Memorial Hospital ranked 11th overall and first in Illinois, while Rush University Medical Center also earned a spot, highlighted for top-five national rankings in Neurology & Neurosurgery and Orthopedics. The Chicago area also placed 21 hospitals on the Best Regional Hospitals list, ranking just behind New York City and Los Angeles.



What we know:

The rankings from U.S. News & World Report said Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Rush University Medical Center are among the top 20 hospitals nationwide.

Northwestern Hospital was ranked as the best in Illinois and 11th nationally in adult specialties. The report highlighted the hospital's "high performing" rating in 22 adult procedures and positions.

Rush University Medical Center was the second-ranked hospital in Illinois, ranking nationally in the top 5 in Neurology & Neurosurgery and Orthopedics, according to U.S. News.

The greater Chicago area notched 21 local hospitals on the list of Best Regional Hospitals, trailing only New York City and Los Angeles in terms of the best metropolitan hospitals.

U.S. News 2025-2026 Best Hospitals Honor Roll

The rankings:

Ranking methodology

How it works:

U.S. News creates its annual Best Hospitals Honor Roll by combining detailed data analysis and expert opinions.

For 12 of the 15 medical specialties, hospitals are ranked mainly on hard data, like survival rates for serious conditions and how often patients can return home rather than needing further care. The remaining three specialties—Ophthalmology, Psychiatry and Rheumatology—are ranked based on nationwide surveys of thousands of doctors who name where they’d send their sickest patients.

The hospitals that end up on the Honor Roll are those that score the highest overall and earn the most "High Performing" ratings across many procedures and conditions, highlighting exceptional, broad-based care rather than excellence in just one area.

