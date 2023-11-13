Better Business Bureau warns of new text message scam — what to know

As the holiday season approaches, authorities are issuing a stern warning about an uptick in scams targeting consumers. One prevalent scam involves unsolicited text messages, and even staff at FOX 32 Chicago have reported receiving such messages.

The Better Business Bureau echoes the caution, advising against clicking on any unfamiliar links. A common tactic involves deceptive text messages that resemble communication from postal services, urging recipients to click on links to verify their addresses or causing panic by claiming a delivery issue.

This form of phishing, known as "smishing," employs text messages or phone numbers to lure recipients into providing personal or financial information. Scammers often disguise themselves as legitimate entities, such as government agencies or banks, to appear credible. The BBB warns that smishing attempts are likely to increase during the holiday season, capitalizing on the urgency associated with this time of year.

Steve Bernas, President & CEO of Better Business Bureau, emphasizes the severity of these scams and suggests that individuals refrain from picking up calls from unknown numbers, letting them go to voicemail unless the number is in their contact list.

To verify the authenticity of text messages, the BBB recommends visiting the company's website directly and avoiding any links provided in the messages.