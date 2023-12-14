‘Beverly Hills Cop’: Watch Eddie Murphy return as Axel Foley in newest trailer

article

Detective Axel Foley has returned to Beverly Hills in the much-anticipated fourth installment of the popular action-comedy franchise, "Beverly Hills Cop."

Netflix dropped the trailer of the newest flick titled "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" on Thursday and showcases the star, Eddie Murphy, as he reprises his role as the titular cop.

"Eddie's such an incredible artist. He can do drama, he can do comedy – he can do anything. And he’s the same Axel Foley. He’s still on the streets. He’s still doing what he does. Obviously with age you get wiser. But he still has the twinkle in his eye," Jerry Bruckheimer, the movie producer, told Netflix’s Tudum.

The movie is set to be released exclusively on Netflix in summer 2024.

Almost 30 years later, fans of the franchise can look forward to seeing familiar faces such as Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton), as well as some new ones, including Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Det. Bobby Abbott) and Kevin Bacon (Capt. Grant), as they help Foley "turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy," according to Netflix.

FILE - The movie "Beverly Hills Cop", directed by Martin Brest. Seen here, Eddie Murphy as Det. Axel Foley driving a 1972 Chevrolet Nova. Initial theatrical release Dec. 5, 1984. (CBS via Getty Images)

"Beverly Hills Cop" was the film that shot Murphy, now 62, to international superstardom, according to IMDB. The film was one of the biggest domestic blockbusters of all time.

Murphy’s performance as Foley in the first film earned him a Golden Globe nod in the 1980s and he went on to star in the second installment of the franchise a few years later.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.