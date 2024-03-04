Beverly native named 2024 South Side Irish St. Patrick’s Day Parade Queen

article

The South Side Irish St. Patrick’s Day Committee unveiled the 2024 South Side Irish St. Patrick’s Day Parade Queen this week.

Mary Kate Barron, hailing from the Beverly neighborhood, is the eldest child of Maura and Kevin Barron and has three younger brothers: Sean, Ronan and Emmett. She is an alumna of Chicago Public School's Ted Lenart Regional Gifted Center, Saint Ignatius College Prep in Chicago and John Carroll University in University Heights, Ohio.

"I have had an opportunity to grow up in Beverly on Chicago’s Southwest side and also live in County Kerry, County Clare and County Mayo Ireland. My Irish heritage has shaped me to be the woman I am today and am honored to represent the South Side St. Patrick’s Day Parade as the 2024 Queen," said Barron. " I look forward to the opportunity to give back and represent my family, the Irish community and the South Side of Chicago."

Barron was selected from among 14 candidates who participated in the South Side Irish St. Patrick’s Day Parade Queen selection process. Each candidate underwent individual interviews conducted by a panel of independent judges, which included two past South Side Irish Parade Queens, Margaret McGann (2013) and Colleen Krahn (2018); South Side Irish Parade Chair, Marianne Rowan Leslie; Colleen Loher, Parade Committee Member; as well as Katie Mackalinden from the Y-Me Organization and Bride Maloney, a St. Cajetan’s alumna.

"Mary Kate, is very dedicated to the South Side Irish community and holds the Parade in a special place in her heart," said Mary Kay Gavin-Marmo, executive director of the Professional Irish Women of Chicago and director of the South Side Irish Queen Contest. "We are thrilled to have her serve as this year’s Parade Queen."

The 46th South Side Irish St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicks off at noon on Sunday, March 17, led by Grand Marshal Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana. The Parade Honoree is Smith Village.

Additional South Side Irish Parade Day events:

9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Chicago Street Race will hold a complimentary Pre-Parade Pit Stop at 103rd and Western Avenue, featuring pace cars. Fans are invited to try their hand at Sim Car racing with the NASCAR Simulator, and kids will enjoy RC cars with a mini-map of the Chicago Street Race.

10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Stop by the Dunkin’ Cruiser located at 108th and Western Avenue to try a free 3.5 oz sample of Iced Coffee.