Beverly residents fighting eviction after receiving non-renewal notices

People in Beverly are fighting for their homes after the buildings they live in were sold to another company.

More than 100 tenants living in seven buildings say they received non-renewal notices declaring that they had to move out at the end of their leases.

On Wednesday afternoon, at the front gate of one of the buildings, they held a protest to fight against gentrification and mass eviction.

Levav Properties responded with a letter to residents, reading in part, "Previous ownership did not provide all the correct information to the new owners. This letter is to inform you that no evictions have been started."

It goes on to say that they're working on a case-by-case plan for all tenants.

In a separate message, Levav Properties said they are committed to working closely with residents, the alderman and the community.

The company also points to "frustrating miscommunications" in the transition to new ownership.