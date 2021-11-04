Beverly yarn shop teaching community to knit, donating creations to homeless

A Chicago yarn shop is giving back to the community — one stitch at a time.

Kamaca Champion is the owner of Miss Purl in Beverly, and says knitting is her passion.

Champion opened her yarn shop about a month ago.

On Thursday, she spoke with FOX 32 about a new mitten challenge.

Champion wants to teach the community to knit, while creating 100 mittens for the homeless and others in need.

She is hosting knitting sessions at the Beverly Branch Library every Wednesday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. through Dec. 8.

The class is free, and you are asked to donate your creation.

You can also stop by Miss Purl, located at 1824 W. 95th St. on Mondays between 4 and 6 p.m.