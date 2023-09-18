Beyond the Rooftop: Pastor Corey Brooks' community center to bring trades, entrepreneurship to residents

He has been through it all: snow, rain and heat.

Pastor Corey Brooks, also known as the ‘Rooftop Pastor,' camped out for almost a year to raise money for a new community center.

And now, the time has finally come to move forward.

"It feels like the weight of the world has been lifted from my shoulders, but at the same time, I realize we still have a lot to do," said Brooks. "Our goal is to build this center debt-free so we raised about $30 million in cash and pledges so we still have about 10 more million that we need to go and raise."

Brooks said the center will bring trades and entrepreneurship to the community.

In addition, the center will have two gyms, restaurants, a trauma counseling center and more.