Bicyclist attacked with construction sign in South Loop

A 62-year-old was critically injured after being hit with a construction sign and his own bicycle early Monday in the South Loop neighborhood.

The man was riding a bicycle on the sidewalk around 1 a.m. in the 2200 block of South State Street when a male began striking him with a construction sign, according to Chicago police.

The attacker then picked up the man's bicycle and began hitting him with it, police said.

The victim was transported by paramedics to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.