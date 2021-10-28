Bicyclist critically injured after struck by van in Streeterville

A bicyclist was critically injured Wednesday night after being struck by a van on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near the Streeterville neighborhood.

The 32-year-old failed to stop at a red light at 8:35 p.m. while traveling west on Grand Avenue when he was struck by a van, police said.

He was taken by paramedics to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No citations were issued.

The Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.

