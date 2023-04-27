Bicyclist critically injured in Vernon Hills hit-and-run crash

A 60-year-old man was critically injured when his bicycle was struck by a car in Vernon Hills Thursday morning.

Vernon Hills police responded to Butterfield Road south of Golf Road at 4:17 a.m. for a hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist.

A dark-colored sedan traveling southbound on Butterfield Road hit the victim as he also traveled south on his bike.

Police say the driver of the sedan did not stop and continued southbound.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The victim, who is from Grayslake, was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with life-threatening injuries. He remains there in critical condition.

A portion of Butterfield road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Police say the driver had been located using automatic license plate reader cameras.

The crash remains under investigation by the Vernon Hills Police Department and the Lake County major Crash Assistance Team.