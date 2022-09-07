Retired nurse dies after her bike is hit by police car in Burbank

A retired nurse died when her bike was struck by a Burbank police vehicle earlier this week.

Denise Blidy, 66, was "involved in an accident" with a police car about 10:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Central Avenue and 77th Street, according to Burbank police.

She was taken to Christ Medical Center, where she died about 9:10 p.m., the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. No further information was released by the police.

Blidy was a retired nurse and had coached a high school swim team for years, according to her obituary.

She had two sons, Michael and Nicholas, and was married to her husband Michael for 41 years, the obituary stated. She also leaves behind two sisters and a grandchild.