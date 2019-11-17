Bicyclist hit and killed by car on South Side

A bicyclist died after being hit by a car Sunday on the South Side.

Lee Luellen, 40, was riding a bike west on 67th Street about 1 a.m. when he was hit by a northbound Chevrolet Impala in the intersection with Stony Island Avenue, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Luellen was taken to Jackson Park Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said. An autopsy ruled his death an accident, saying he died of multiple injuries related to the crash.

The 42-year-old woman driving the Impala stayed at the scene after the crash, police said. She was not injured.

Police said investigators believe Luellen may have been in the middle of the street when he was hit.

No charges or citations have been issued as the police Major Accidents Investigation Unit investigates the crash.