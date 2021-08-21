Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Glenview

A 59-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Glenview Saturday morning.

The Glenview Police Department said it responded to a crash involving a car and bicycle near Sanders Road and South Parkway Drive at about 3:10 a.m.

Upon arrival, no vehicle was located, police said.

The bicyclist, identified as 59-year-old Trinidad Salgado of Wheeling, was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined, and the crash remains under investigation.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Advertisement

If anyone has information regarding this traffic crash, you are asked to contact the Glenview Police Department at 847-729-5000 or the Glenview Police Tip Line at 847-901-6055.