Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run on Chicago's Northwest Side

A bicyclist was struck and killed in a hit-and-run Wednesday night in the Old Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Nick Parlingayan, 22, was riding his bike around 9:20 p.m. in the 3800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when he was struck by a black-colored 2020-2022 Nissan Versa, police said.

Parlingayan was knocked off his bike and hit his head, police said.

Paramedics took him to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

This is a stock image of what the suspected vehicle looked like in the deadly hit-and-run crash | Chicago police

The driver of the Nissan did not stop and fled the scene northbound.

Police said the vehicle should have damage to the front passenger-side bumper and headlight.