Bicyclist killed in Waukegan hit-and-run

A bicyclist was fatally struck by a vehicle Thursday in north suburban Waukegan.

Officers responded about 11:30 p.m. to the 3600 block of North Lewis Avenue and found the man “badly injured” lying on the road, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. Investigators determined the man, who was in his 20s or 30s, was riding his bicycle when he was struck by a dark-colored sedan, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waukegan police at 847-599-2630.