Bicyclist robbing women of jewelry on Chicago's Northwest Side

Chicago police are warning residents about a series of strong-arm robberies in recent weeks in Belmont Central, Belmont Heights and Cragin on the Northwest Side.

In each of the incidents, the man approaches elderly females on his bicycle and then uses force to take the women's necklaces, police said in a statement. He then flees on the bicycle.

In one of the incidents, the man approached the victim who was sitting in her parked car and asked her for money before attempting to take her necklace and watch, according to officials.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The incidents happened:

About 11:44 a.m. July 29 in the 5600 block of West Belmont Avenue;

About 10:50 a.m. July 30 in the 5500 block of West Belmont Avenue;

About 6 p.m. July 30 in the 5500 block of West Belmont Avenue;

About 4 p.m. Aug. 2 in the 5500 block of West Belmont Avenue;

About 4:55 p.m. Aug. 7 in the 3200 block of North Harlem Avenue; and

About 5:05 p.m. Aug. 7 in the 5600 block of West Belmont Avenue.

Police described the suspect as a white man between the ages of 30 and 40-years-old, weighing between 140 and 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.