Biden calls 'emergency' meeting of G7, NATO leaders after deadly missile attack in Poland

President Biden called an 'emergency' meeting of G7 and NATO leaders, after reports of a deadly Russian missile attack in Poland, near the Ukrainian border.

The attack reportedly killed two people, according to Poland, a NATO member.

President Biden has repeatedly warned Vladimir Putin against any attacks on NATO allies.

"America is fully prepared with our NATO allies to defend every single inch of NATO territory," Biden said at the beginning of October. "Every single inch, so, Mr. Putin, don't misunderstand what I'm saying: every inch."

Six weeks later: initial reports indicate Vladimir Putin did not heed that warning.

"We are aware of the press reports alleging that two Russian missiles have struck a location inside Poland near the Ukraine border.," said Gen. Pat Ryder, Pentagon Press Secretary on Tuesday. "I can tell you that we don't have any information at this time to corroborate those reports."

But hours later, Poland confirmed a 'Russian-made' missile killed two people within its borders. Still, many questions swirl about the origin of that missile.

"Were these strays? Were they not meant for that particular location?" said Professor Stephen Caliendo with North Central College. "Was there something else going on? If this starts spilling over into neighboring countries--especially NATO countries--there's going to be a real problem."

If it turns out the Russian army was responsible for that attack, there's a possibility NATO's Article 4 would be invoked, which states that an armed attack against one member nation is considered an attack against them all.