Biden, Harris, McCarthy coming to Illinois to campaign ahead of midterms

Illinois is among several states taking center stage with just days to go before the midterm elections, with local appearances by President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy expected in the coming days.

"I was not the one who invited them, but I'm glad to have them coming," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said of Biden and Harris' expected visit on Sunday to boost Democratic turnout.

"They're calling out all their big guns for all of their races right now and nothing can be assured in this election," said Connie Mixon of Elmhurst College.

With control of the U.S. House hanging in the balance, many eyes are on tight local congressional races like Illinois' newly redrawn 6th district, where incumbent Sean Casten faces Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau in a race that looks like it's tightening.

"The Cook Political Report just shifted its rating from 'likely Democrat' to 'leans Democrat,'" said Mixon.

House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is expected to appear at a rally Friday with Pekau.

"I think they're shoring up their base and trying to get turnout," said Mixon.

Polls show Gov. Pritzker with significant leads over challenger Darren Bailey.

"The question is are you better off today than you were four years ago?" said Bailey after casting his early ballot. "That's really one of the only questions anyone has to ask."

Mixon predicts Republicans will pick up the additional five seats it needs to take a majority of the House, with the Senate too close to call.