Biden releases video of phone call with Evanston hostages freed by Hamas

The release of a Chicago-area mother and daughter who were abducted by Hamas in Israel continues to captivate the nation.

Judith and Natalie Raanan, residents of north suburban Evanston, were held hostage for nearly two weeks by the militant group. Their release brought tears of joy and relief to their friends and family.

Shortly after their release, President Biden personally spoke to Judith and Natalie. A photo released on Friday showed the moment he called the mother and daughter, and on Saturday, the President released video of the phone call.

Operator: "Mr. President, here's Judith and Natalie."

Freed Hostages: "Hello."

Biden: "Hey Judith."

Freed Hostages: "Hello, President Biden."

Biden: "I'm so glad you're home, or not home but glad you're out."

Freed Hostages: "Thank you so very, very much."

Biden: "Hey Nat, how are you? God love ya."

Freed Hostages: "I just wanted to say thank you for your services for Israel."

Biden: "Look, that's been long-serving. I'm just delighted we're able to get you out. We've been working on it a long time. We're going to get them all out, God willing."

Freed Hostages: "Yes, God willing."

Biden: "I hope you're both not only feeling good but in good health as well."

Freed Hostages: "Yes, sir. Yes, we are. Thank you very much, God bless you."

Biden: "God bless you guys."

Judith and Natalie were part of a group of around 200 people held by Hamas. Qatar has been credited with helping broker their release. However, concerns remain as at least 10 Americans are still believed to be held hostage by the militant group.

In an update, the Israeli government disclosed that at least 235 foreign nationals have lost their lives, with 74 still missing. These affected foreign nationals hail from 41 different countries.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military responded to rocket launches on Israel and attacks using anti-tank missiles by hitting Hezbollah targets in Lebanon on Saturday.