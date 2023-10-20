Chicago-area mother, daughter held hostage by Hamas released: reports

Two American nationals from Evanston who were held captive by Hamas have been released, according to multiple reports.

Judith Raanan and her daughter, Natalie, were released Friday, an Israeli official told Fox News. They had been vacationing in Israel for the holiday season and were last seen staying near Gaza when the violence started.

A source with knowledge of the release told Fox News that the mother and her daughter, were released "on humanitarian grounds" following Qatari mediation efforts.

"In response to Qatari efforts, Al-Qassam Brigades released two American citizens (a mother and her daughter) for humanitarian reasons, and to prove to the American people and the world that the claims made by Biden and his fascist administration are false and baseless," Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obaida said Friday.

Another source told Fox News they are now in the care of the Red Cross.

Judith Raanan (left) and her daughter, Natalie | Provided

U.S. officials say 32 Americans have been killed since Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7, brutally murdering as many as 1,400 Israelis. Israel has confirmed at least 203 Israelis are being held captive by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. At least 11 Americans were unaccounted for as of Friday morning.

Friends and relatives of the Raanan family prayed for their safety amid days of uncertainty.

President Joe Biden has said securing the safe release of American hostages is a top priority of the U.S. government.

"To those who are living in limbo, waiting desperately to learn the fate of a loved one, especially to families of the hostages – You're not alone. We're working with partners throughout the region, pursuing every avenue to bring home those who are being held captive by Hamas," Biden said in remarks from Israel earlier this week.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations is holding a news conference at 2 p.m. Friday to discuss the release of the hostages.

FOX 32 has reached out to the Raanan family to confirm.

