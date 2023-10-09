Evanston mother and daughter missing in Israel, feared kidnapped

An Evanston mother and daughter are missing in Israel and feared kidnapped.

Judith Raanan and her daughter Natalie are members of the Chabad of Evanston. They have been vacationing in Israel for the holiday season and were last seen staying near Gaza when the violence started.

"That Kibbutz was infiltrated by Hamas, they went door to door, pulling people out of their homes, murdering and viciously torturing people, and they took hostages from Kiputs, and sadly we have not been able to maintain any contact," said Rabbi Meir Hecht.

Now, the community is coming together to pray for not only the mother and daughter but also those in Israel. As of Monday, 900 people, including 73 soldiers, have been killed in Israel.

"We’re here … not only for prayer, but we’re here for direction. What can we do? What should we do?" said Rabbi Dovid Flinkenstein, Chabad of Wimette.

Like Israelis in Chicagoland, Palestinians are making their case heard.

Hatem Abudayyeh is the National Chair for the US Palestinian Community Network.

"Palestinians are fighting back in self-defense because Israel has been able to do this, devastated our people, devastated our communities, devastated our families in Palestine with impunity because they have support from our U.S. government here, unfortunately," Abudayyeh said.

Still, Abudayyeh and the rabbis wish violence wasn’t the answer.

Chabad of Evanston will continue to contact people in Israel until they find out what happened to Judith and Natalie.

For now, they will pray.