Family, friends of Evanston mother and daughter missing in Israel cling to hope

It's no longer just organized efforts to show support for Israel or Palestine, but efforts to beg the governments to end the fighting.

The update since we learned about mother Judith and daughter Natalie Raanan is that they are still missing in Israel. Judith’s sister says that Hamas militants took the mother and daughter.

"It's very difficult. I pray for them to come back in my life because they are innocent," said Sigal Zamir, Natalie's aunt, "They didn't do anything, they are innocent. I pray for Israel too."

She and her husband spoke on behalf of Natalie’s father. The Zamir's say they are clueless about their whereabouts, but are hopeful.

"Although our hearts are heavy, tonight we remind each other that hopelessness is one of the triggers and goals of terror," said Rabbi Meir Hecht of Evanston.

While Judith and Natalie’s family and friends prayed for their safety, people across the city did the same. American Jews in Chicago sang a prayer for the missing. But the tune was different, as attendees didn’t come to support their country’s fighting back, but to stop the violence. There were voices from both sides of the boarder.

"I'm sitting in disconnect of both sides from this moment of the Jewish year and the current political moment," said an organizer with IfNotNow Chicago.

Until the end of the war, and until Judith and Natalie are found, the Jewish community will continue to wrap their arms around one another.

Judith and Natalie’s family are now in touch with the state department and elected officials to help get them home.