Biden possibly considering Duckworth for cabinet position

News organizations on Friday declared President-elect Joe Biden won Georgia, bringing his electoral vote total to 306, with 270 needed to win.

North Carolina was called for President Donald Trump, who has not conceded the election just yet.

For his part, Biden is preparing new cabinet nominations.

Speaking in public for the first time since losing last week's election, the president said he could still be in charge next year.

“Whatever happens in the future, who knows which administration will be, I guess time will tell,” Trump said.

The Capitol Hill rumor mill has Biden considering Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth, an Iraq war veteran, for a potential big job.

“Some girls fall for the drummer in the band. I fall for ‘your country needs to serve you’ line. I served at the pleasure of the president before. And that's a great honor. And, of course, I would be honored to serve in the Biden administration,” Duckworth said.

Should Duckworth leave the senate, Gov. JB Pritzker would appoint her replacement.

South suburban Congresswoman Robin Kelly told FOX 32 news that if Biden does promote Duckworth, she'd like to discuss that senate seat with the governor.

“I love my job. I love my constituents. But, yes. I would be interested,” Kelly said. “I’ve gotten a lot of phone calls in anticipation from in and outside of my district.”

After eight years on Capitol Hill, Rep. Kelly's looking to move up one way or another. She's currently vying for a deputy leadership post in the Democratic-controlled House.