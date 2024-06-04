Gage Park reopens facilities a year after closing to house migrants

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Tuesday closing the US-Mexico border to asylum seekers in an effort to stem the flow of migrants into the country.

The move raises questions about local implications, as Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and city officials prepare to welcome residents back to Gage Park facilities.

Approximately one year after being temporarily housed in the southwest side neighborhood, migrants have vacated the area. On Tuesday, however, Mayor Johnson is expected to attend a grand re-opening celebration in Gage Park. The decision to house migrants at the park district facility has been a contentious issue among community members.

Residents who opposed the temporary shelter have voiced their concerns during a series of heated public meetings. While the placement of new arrivals at Gage Park helped ease the burden on police stations, it also meant that public resources and activities were put on hold.

The White House's new policy restricts southern border access to those attempting to cross unlawfully. Since August 2022, more than 42,000 migrants have been sent to Chicago. Currently, over 7,000 remain in city and state-run shelters.