Biden to nominate April Perry as Chicago's first female U.S. attorney

A new nomination from President Joe Biden could make history, if she is confirmed.

White House officials said Biden intends to nominate April Perry to be the next U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois in Chicago.

If confirmed, she'll become the first woman in history to hold that job in Chicago.

Perry currently works as senior counsel at GE Healthcare.

She has also served as the chief deputy state's attorney and chief ethics officer at the Cook County State's Attorney office.