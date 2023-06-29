Expand / Collapse search

Biden to nominate April Perry as Chicago's first female U.S. attorney

By Fox 32 News
Published 
Chicago
Biden to nominate first woman as Chicago's top federal prosecutor: reports

White House officials said President Joe Biden intends to nominate April Perry to be the next U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois in Chicago.

CHICAGO - A new nomination from President Joe Biden could make history, if she is confirmed.

White House officials said Biden intends to nominate April Perry to be the next U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois in Chicago.

If confirmed, she'll become the first woman in history to hold that job in Chicago.

Perry currently works as senior counsel at GE Healthcare.

She has also served as the chief deputy state's attorney and chief ethics officer at the Cook County State's Attorney office.