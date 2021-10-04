Biden to visit Chicago on Thursday after postponing trip last week

President Joe Biden has rescheduled plans to visit Chicago after canceling a trip to the city last week.

The White House confirmed the president will travel to Chicago on Thursday, Oct. 7.

Biden is expected to highlight the importance of COVID-19 vaccine requirements during his visit.

Biden abruptly canceled his trip last week amid intense negotiations over budget reconciliation and the bipartisan infrastructure deal.

The White House said the legislation will create new jobs and boost the economy.